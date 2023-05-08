E. Yvonne Ober

E. Yvonne "Vonnie" Ober, 81, of Manheim passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James and Esther Kupp Rohrer. She was the loving wife of the late Clair E. Ober who died in 2020.
Yvonne retired as an inspector for Bulova Technology after 18 years. She graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1960 and was a member of Mt. Hope United Christian Church, Manheim. Her interests included reading, drawing and crossword puzzles.
Surviving is a daughter, Kelly R. wife of Tony Hawryluk of Lititz, a step-son, Ed Ober of Manheim, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Flory.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Vonnie's Funeral Service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Vonnie's memory to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com