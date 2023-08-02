E. Willis Spangler, Jr., 74, of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late E. Willis Sr. and Sara (Kuhn) Spangler. He was the husband of Susan F. (Barr) Spangler with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Will was a graduate of Manheim Central High School, class of 1967. He was an active member in multiple local community organizations including a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge, a strong American, devoted Christian, loyal friend and loving husband, father and family member. His jubilant laugh will be missed.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Susan are two children, Anthony Spangler of Horsham and Danielle Spangler of New York, NY. Also surviving is his brother, Glen Spangler of Cornwall Manor and his sister, Nancy Pickel of Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by a sister, Lois Auker.
A memorial service honoring Willis's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 E. Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Penn State Health, Office of University Development, ATT: Neurology, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033 (https://med.psu.edu/neurology/giving ).
