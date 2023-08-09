E. Terry Euston, 74, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital at the end of an active and fulfilling life.
Born in Wantagh, New York, he was the husband of Eilene (Balfour) Euston. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 25th. He was the son of the late Edward Thomas and Ruth Terry Euston.
A graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School, in New York, he then graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor's degree in Fisheries Science. He worked as a Senior Fish Biologist for Normandeau Associates in Drumore, PA for 40 years, retiring in 2011. Terry loved his career and treasured the relationships he formed with his colleagues. He proudly served with the Armed Forces in New York as a Sergeant where he was honorably discharged in 1973, and in Pennsylvania as a Specialist with the Reserves of the Army; honorably discharged in June 1976.
After retirement, Terry was fortunate to travel the country and parts of the world with his wife, family, and friends. He was always eager to embark on an adventure. His love of fishing, the outdoors, and travel inspired him on countless trips to national parks, the waters of the east coast, and many other locales, including a long-anticipated trip to Alaska in July with family. He was enthusiastic about gardening, reading, hiking, biking, baseball, and music. Family and friends appreciated his unique sense of humor, his warm engaging personality, and the value of his friendship. He shared his philosophy of retired life with others: "Start slow and taper off," and "I have nowhere to go and all day to get there."
He absolutely loved and was loved by his family. He is survived by his wife, Eilene; two sons, Todd, husband of Erin (Broadhurst) Euston, Portland, Oregon, and Derek, husband of Megan (Spittler) Euston, Harrisburg, PA, a sister, Nancy (Euston) Patton, wife of Russell B. Patton, Averill Park, New York; and five granddaughters, Shayne, Hollis, Dylan, Reese, and Demi.
Terry met his cancer challenges of many years with positivity and resolve. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute and Lancaster General Hospital in addition to the staff at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for their excellent care and support to Terry and family.
Friends are welcome to join in the Celebration of Terry's Life on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 4:00 7:00 pm. The celebration will be a drop-in gathering at Britain Hill at the Livery, 1702 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
