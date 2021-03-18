E. Susan Sanders

E. Susan Aldinger Sanders, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, in her home. Born in Lancaster, on June 13, 1954, she was the daughter of Fannie I. Arndt, and the late Dean R. Arndt.
Suzie retired from housekeeping at The Hotel Hershey after 30 years. She was a member of Conoy Brethren in Christ Church, Elizabethtown. Suzie loved wildlife, especially birds and elk. She loved going to the mountains, attending Southern Gospel Concerts, and photography. Suzie took care of any cat that came to her door; she was the epitome of a crazy cat lady. Most of all, she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Ashlee.
In addition to her father, Suzie is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Colonel" W. Sanders, Sr., on February 25,2021; and a sister, Karen Larae Smith.
Suzie is survived by one daughter, Dora "Dee" S. Horning wife of Dwight L. of Denver; one granddaughter, Ashlee Sanders of Denver; two sisters, Kendra L. Long wife of Kenneth of Mount Joy, and Ronda K. Arndt Serrano wife of Francis of Hershey; a brother, Michael D. Arndt of Elizabethtown; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 22, 2021, at 12 PM in Grace Chapel, 2535 Colebrook Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with Chaplain Dennis "Bunny" O'Hare, officiating. Interment will be in Shenk's Community Cemetery, Elizabethtown. The viewing will be in the church from 11 AM until time of the service.
Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 W. Main Street, Hummelstown, is handling the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington DC 20037, or at https://www.lupus.org/
