E. Robert "Bob" Bare

Elvin Robert "Bob" Bare of Landis Homes, Lititz, passed away at the age of 90 on August 16, 2019. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Elvin K. and Evelyn (Hoober) Bare and step-son of the late Marian (Hershey) Bare. Bob was the loving husband of Elva (Sauder) Bare with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage in October. Bob was an active member of Stumptown Mennonite Church, where he was carried into the church as a baby. He served as a youth leader, chairman of the finance committee and as trustee. He was devoted to his family, church, friends and community.
He retired from E. K. Bare and Sons Inc., a business he started with his brother Jake and father in 1948. Their business grew to transporting potatoes from across the U.S. to numerous potato chip companies. He also visited many potato growers across the country. When Bob married, he established a dairy farm in addition to his work with E. K. Bare and Sons. His son eventually managed the dairy farm.
He served on the former Leola National Bank and as an advisory board member for Fulton Bank for 22 years. He enjoyed helping people with their businesses.
He belonged to several social groups: Do Nothing Club of Smoketown, Happy 40s, 60s (a group of friends that celebrated 40 years of marriage and 60 years of life), and Green Laurel Hunting Camp. He and Elva enjoyed 30 winters in Sarasota, Florida.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Elva, three daughters and one son: Carol Hess, wife of Nelson Hoover and the late Gerald Hess, Karen Diffenbach, wife of Abram, Donald Bare, husband of Brenda, Julia Horst, wife of Robert, all of Lancaster, and fourteen grandchildren: Tricia (Bare) Stoltzfus, Tara (Bare) Kenkelen, Travis Bare, Trevor Bare, Ryan Linder Hess, Laura (Hess) King, Hamilton (Kam) Emery, Karisten (Emery) Buckwalter, Kendra (Emery) Lucking, Abigale Diffenbach, Jacqueline (Horst) Halladay, Ragen Horst, Joseph Horst, and Rachel Horst, and thirty-two great-grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by three brothers and two sisters: Jacob Bare, husband of Ruth of Bird-in-Hand, Arlene Clark, wife of the late Lloyd Clark of Lancaster, Hershey Bare, husband of Mary Ann of Lebanon, Harold Bare, husband of the late Esther of Paradise, and Gloria Blank, wife of Paul of Parkesburg.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service honoring Bob's life at Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Rd., Bird in Hand on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:30 pm. The family will greet friends after the service. Viewings will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the church. Private interment: Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MEDA, 1891 Santa Barbara Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Mennonite Central Committee, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501. Furman's – Leola