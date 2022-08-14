E. Patricia (Sinclair) Woerth, 88, went to be with her loved ones who have gone before her on August 11, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, MountJoy. She was the wife of John (Jack) Woerth for 59 wonderful years, who passed before her on October in 2013.
Together they have five children: John Scott (Linda Stoltzfus), Kimberly Anne (Jerry) Bandy, Brian David (Cheryn Heckel), Lori Ann (Jim) Wiggins and Amy Jo (deceased). They also had eight grandchildren: Veronica wife of Brian Mull, Jaclyn Woerth, Jessica wife of Ryan Dunlevy, John Clayton husband of Lindsay Fisher Bandy, Chelsea wife of Robert Kirk, Justin Woerth, Joel husband of Jackie O'Connell, Emily wife of Cam Stoltzfus and seven great-grandchildren.
She was born August 3, 1934 in Linwood, PA to Russell E. and Nellie (Havner) Sinclair. She graduated from the old Rothsville High School in 1952 and married her sweetheart two years later on June 6, 1954. While her children were in grade school, she was known as "The Strawberry Lady" for the Bart Elementary school spring festival. Later she sat on Bart Township election board and then onto Judge of Elections. She was a full agent notary at home and also worked part time for Brimmer's License Service for 27 years, retiring at 73. Her motto was "Strength and Patience".
Earlier years they enjoyed picnics on their farm, taking care of grandchildren and parents, boating on the Chesapeake and later their "old log cabin" at Huntington and boating on Raystown Lake. Her last few years she enjoyed family and friends, nature, her "rain forest and violets", dominoes, coloring, reading, Strasburg Senior Citizens, being kind to people, music and always her home.
As per her request, she will be cremated and along with her husband's and daughter's ashes, will be taken to the cabin for a private family service. Contributions can be sent to American Heart Association in memory of Jack, Lancaster Area Kidney Association in memory of daughter Amy or Hospice & Community Care in memory of Pat. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »