E. Patricia Lefever

E. Patricia "Pat" Lefever, 84, of Manheim, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Frank T. and Edith N. Zug Earhart. She was the loving wife of the late Bruce L. Lefever who passed away in 2021.
For 17 years, Pat was secretary for Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim. She also worked for 10 years at God's Own Creation Book Store, East Town Mall. Pat attended Salem United Methodist Church, Hempfield United Methodist Church and Faith United Methodist Church. Her interests included reading, gardening, cross stitch, knitting, painting, coloring and she loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving are three children; Daryl husband of Catherine Lefever, Manheim, Robinne Lefever, Mount Joy, David husband of Suzanne Lefever, Lititz, four grandchildren; Derek husband of Kelsey Lefever, Cassandra wife of Shawn Sensenig, Joshua and Jacod Lefever, six great-grandchildren, and four sisters, Doris Achey, Lebanon, Audrey Ginder, York, Linda Funke, Elizabethtown, and Claudia Haldeman, Manheim. She was preceded in death by a sister, E. Joan Evans and three brothers, Frank, Wayne and J. Donald Earhart.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pat's Memorial Service at Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Pat's memory to Pleasant View Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com