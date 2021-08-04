E. Nathanael "Nate" Fidler, 51, of Manheim, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at his residence. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of David Fidler of Manheim and the late Naomi (Shirk) Fidler. Nate was the husband of Michele (Castle) Fidler with whom he would have celebrated 28 years of marriage this coming October 30th.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Michele and father, David are three children, Alyssa Meyers, wife of Devin of Cuba, NM, Derrick Fidler of Manheim and Cody Fidler of Manheim; two granddaughters, Alana and Leia Meyers; and five siblings, David Luke Fidler, husband of Tammy of Gap, Priscilla Stoltzfus, wife of Mark of Gap, Lois Wingert, wife of Wayne of Berkley Springs, WV, James Fidler, husband of Leah of Manheim, and Joanna Meyers, wife of Nevin of Chambersburg.
A funeral service honoring Nate's life will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10 AM at the Lititz Dunkard Brethren Church, 430 Clay Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the church on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 1 PM to 3 PM and again from 6 PM to 8 PM. On Friday, family and friends will be received from 9 AM to 10 AM at the church. Interment will follow in Hess Mennonite Cemetery (adjoining the church). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.