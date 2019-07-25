E. Minetta Jones

E. Minetta "Mickey" Jones, 82, of Denver, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 22, 2019, at home.
She was born in Denver to the late Stephen and Sadie (Weinhold) Martzall and was the wife of the late James R. Jones who died in 2009.
She was a member of Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver. She enjoyed going on bus trips with the church.
Minetta worked as a server for the former Zinns Diner for over 35 years prior to her retirement.
Minetta is survived by a step-son, Steve, husband of Yvonne Bradshaw, a step-daughter, Pam; 6 siblings, Roger Martzall, Mary Loose, Roy, husband of Nit Martzall, Raymond Martzall, Katherine Baker, and Louise Dohner.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 pm at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 10 to 11 am at Muddy Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11 South Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA 17517. Funeral services will follow at 11 am, with Pastor Peter Schwabe-Fry officiating. Interment will take place in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Minetta's memory may be made to Muddy Creek Lutheran Church at the above address.
