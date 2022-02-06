E. Marvin Herr, 94, of Willow Street, passed away peacefully on January 31st surrounded by his loving family at Willow Valley Communities. He was married for 56 wonderful years to the late Yvonne Stehman Herr who died May 30, 2009.
Born on August 2, 1927 in Willow Street, PA he was the son of the late Elias G. and Esther M (Landis) Herr. Marvin left school at the age of 16 after his father’s unexpected death to take over the family farm which is where he resided until his 80’s. An entrepreneur most of his life, Marvin started his career in the poultry equipment business in the 1960’s by erecting poultry houses. His agricultural career grew when he added grain equipment storage and installation throughout a five-state area with his son Dennis; while son Douglas took over the farming business. In 1980 Marvin constructed E.M. Herr Farm and Home center store in Willow Street, PA along route 272 where it currently resides. There he began the retail business with ACE Hardware Inc. Working well into his 80’s Marvin then helped his son Dennis expand a second store in Columbia, PA in 2004. While never fully retiring, Marvin was often found sitting in his favorite cushioned glider spending his days greeting customers that entered the store.
One of Marvin’s most memorable sayings was “you’ve got to make it happen” and that he did. He left a legacy that is being fulfilled by the 3rd generation. Marvin was a man proud, but humble of his accomplishments, and even more proud of his family’s interest in keeping with the retail business and farming. He always reminded people he lived a good life. He was a man of faith and wisdom and he was eager to share stories of times well spent.
Marvin enjoyed traveling with his family especially when he visited his daughter Dana in Australia up into his 80’s. He took trips to Florida to visit family and friends. Marvin also enjoyed weekends at his home in Mount Gretna. Pappy, as he was called by his grandchildren, loved to spend time with his family at many of the gatherings they hosted.
Marvin was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church of Lancaster, PA where he married the love of his life in 1952 (Susie) and also was a member of the Elk’s Club of Lancaster, Future Farmers of America and the stock club.
He is survived by his children: Dennis Herr (Sue), Denise Schirmer (Mike), Douglas Herr (Lori) all of Willow Street and Dana Goennemann (Daniel) of Sydney, Australia; 8 grandchildren, Ashley (Jared), Nicole (Justin), Jessica, Kali, Finn, Glenn, Jessica (Pete), John (Jen) and 8 great-grandchildren (Haylee, Brooke, Weston, Ann, Ella, LJ, Camden and one due in April). He is also survived by sisters Norma Kreider and Helen Hershey. He was preceded in death by his brother E. Richard Herr.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willow Valley Communities for your gracious and loving care to Marvin in his final days of life. It was an honor to share his journey with this compassionate group of caregivers.
A Public Viewing will be held from 9-11 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in New Danville Mennonite Cemetery. In honor of Marvin, all E.M. Herr Ace Store’s will be closed on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marvin’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. To send an online condolence, please visit: