E. Marlin Miller, 85, of Maytown, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster. Born in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Emery E. and Anna Lois (Lehman) Miller. Marlin was the husband and Hon-Bon of JoAnn (Arnold) Miller, his Yum-Yum who passed away on January 26, 2011.
Marlin was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1955. He began working for Wyeth and later RCA. Marlin then operated Miller's Tire and Service in Marietta and Maytown Motors. He retired from the former AMP as a machinist. Marlin was a charter member of Community Bible Church in Marietta where he was participated in the Philemon Men's Group, an AWANA leader, and sang in the choir. He was a life member of the Maytown Historical Society, a member of the Milton Grove Sportsmens Club, Nimrods, and served at the Wycliffe Bible Association in Florida. Marlin enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Marlin is survived by two children, Thomas Miller, husband of Lisa of Landisville and Judy Firestone, wife of AJ of Mercersburg; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, David Miller, husband of Cheryl of Landisville; and a sister, Martha Varisco, wife of Frank of Baltimore.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Sager; a son, Jerry Miller; and a granddaughter, Emily Sager.
A funeral service honoring Marlin's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 6 PM to 8 PM and again on Saturday at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Bible Church Mission Fund, 331 Anderson Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com