E. Marie (Range) Shearer, 96, of Lancaster, formerly of Elizabethtown and Marietta, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Manor Township. Born March 12, 1923, in New Bloomfield, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mary H. (Anthony) Range. She was married to David F. Shearer for over 45 years until his death on October 15, 1991.
Marie retired from M&M/Mars, Elizabethtown and was a member of Bible Evangelical Methodist Church, Lancaster.
She is survived by three children: Nancy M. Barr, of Peach Bottom; Benjamin J. Shearer, married to Lori Jo, of Millersville and Suzann M. Shearer, of Lancaster. Also surviving are grandchildren: Ann Marie Barr, Mitch Barr, Heather Shearer, Jared Shearer; great-grandchildren: Mitchell and Morgan Barr as well as three siblings: Alvin Range, Grace Mathiot and Janet Nein. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her favorite son-in-law, Raymond Barr as well as three siblings: Mary Frymoyer, Emerson Range and Alice Range.
A funeral service will be at 11 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614 with Reverend Dave Dilworth officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service on Friday. Private interment will take place in Goods Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marie's honor to Masonic Village Hospice or a charity of your choice.
