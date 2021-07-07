E. Marie Lefever, 73, of Leola entered into rest on June 11, 2021. Born in Buckhannon, WV, she was the daughter of the late R. Huston and Ruby Lucinda Lewis Lewis. She was the loving wife of Tommy L. Lefever for 56 years.
Marie enjoyed bowling, making baskets, hunting, riding motorcycle, cooking and crafts. She appreciated the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster.
She will be lovingly missed by: her husband; her step son, Tommy Mark Lefever of Quarryville; sisters, Margaret married to the late Verlin Moore, Buckhannon, WV, Mary Jean married to the late Robert Brown, Lancaster, Gloria Sue married to the late Theodore Walters, Mount Joy, Eleanor Lee married to Thomas Morris, Buckhannon, WV; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Lewis, Oceana, WV, Becky Lewis, WV, Ethel Lefever, Lampeter.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Timothy Lee Lefever; brothers, Kelsel and James Lewis; sister, Nellie Thomas.
The Memorial Service for Marie and Timothy Lee Lefever will be at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Greeting time with family from 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »