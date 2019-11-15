E. Marie Kratzert

KRATZERT, E. Marie of Neffsville, age 99, passed away on October 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Edwin and Elizabeth Reidenbaugh. She enjoyed her 50 years of marriage to her late husband Charles E. Kratzert.
Marie retired from the Manheim Township School District where she was a cafeteria manager. Manheim Township School District named the Reidenbaugh Elementary School after her family due to their years of service. Marie was a devoted member of the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Neffsville, serving as a Sunday school teacher and member of the choir.
She is survived by her sister; Nancy Reidenbaugh; daughter; Doris, wife of late George C. Schanz, and son, Charles E. Kratzert, Jr. (Donna). Grandchildren; Dawn Hoover (Jeffrey), Ruby and Charlie Kratzert, and Kerry Schanz. Great-grandchildren; Justin (Amber) and Carly Hoover, Tara, Kristin (Aubrey), Drew, Alex (Prentice) Schanz, Paige (Jesse) Bennett, Olivia (Tom) Richmond, 6 great-great-grandchildren, 3 nieces and 1 nephew. Marie was preceded in death by her sisters Cathryn Riley, Ethyl Reidenbaugh, brother Carl Reidenbaugh, and grandsons Gerry and Terry Schanz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, corner of Lititz Pike and Delp Road, Lancaster, PA, at 2PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Please omit flowers. Donations can be made in Marie's memory to the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.