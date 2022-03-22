{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}E. Marcia Smoker, 74, of Harrisburg, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in The Gardens of Blue Ridge, Harrisburg, surrounded by her family. Born in Columbia on July 31, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. and Muriel T. Nau Smoker.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Marcia retired as a dietician from the Harrisburg Hospital. {!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}She is survived by a sister, Kathleen A. Hummel wife of Gary of Linglestown; a brother, Brion R. Smoker husband of Kristie A. of Annville; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved bichon dog, Maggie Mae.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}A celebration of Marcia{!W2AMP}#8217;s life will be held at a later date.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Trefz {!W2AMP}amp; Bowser Funeral Home, 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown; is entrusted with her arrangements.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}
{!W2LT}p{!W2GT}Online condolences may be shared at www.trefzandbowser.com.{!W2LT}/p{!W2GT}