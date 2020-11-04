E. Luke Witmer, 89, of Washington Boro, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 31, 2020 after a brief illness. He celebrated sixty-five years of marriage with the late Dorothy (Boll) Witmer in June 2018. They were long-time residents of West Hempfield and Manor Townships. Luke worked as a farmer, storekeeper, meat processor, metalworker and custodian. Born on May 3, 1931 in Brownstown, he was the son of the late Elam and Katie (Wenger) Witmer. He was a member of the Blue Rock Mennonite Church.
He is survived by five children: Donna M. (Joseph I.) Charles, of Washington Boro, R. Eldon (Edith S. Martin) Witmer, of Richfield, R. Lamar (Barbara Lenhert) Witmer, of Lancaster, Sharon W. (Kevin L.)Yoder, of Elkhart, IN, and J. Larry (Miriam Kreider) Witmer, of York; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren and three siblings: John E. (Evelyn) of Ephrata, Lois I. (Clarence) Good of Castorland, NY, and K. Grace (David) Shenk of Lititz. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, John Bender of Ephrata. In addition to his wife, Luke was also preceded in death by two great-grandchildren and six siblings: Anna Eshbach, Dorothy Miller, Paul M., Roy E., Arlene Hertzler, and Jean Bender.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church, 3453 Blue Rock Rd., Lancaster, PA on FRIDAY MORNING, NOVEMBER 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. There will be a viewing held at the Blue Rock Mennonite Church on Thursday evening between 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Interment will be held in the Blue Rock Mennonite Cemetery, Manor Twp., Lancaster County, PA. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial remembrances can be made to the Blue Rock Mennonite Church. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, PA is in charge of arrangements.
