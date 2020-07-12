E. Louise Snader Krick of Ephrata died July 9, 2020 at the age of 88 peacefully in her sleep at the home of her son and his wife, David and Tricia Krick, in Wellsboro, PA. Louise was the second twin born to Caleb Baldwin "Muggsy" and Anna Sarah Hoover Snader January 14, 1932. She was predeceased by her parents in 1962 and 1992 respectively and her husband John R. Krick in 1996.
It was after the passing of her identical twin sister, Barbara Ann Snader Bair in June 2016; that Louise "Nana" moved to Wellsboro in August of that year. Though she was happy to be with family, it was quite an adjustment to be away from Ephrata.
She was born and raised in Ephrata, PA. She lived her entire life at the same house at 155 East Main St. until the move. She started out on the first floor with her parents, when she got married to John, they moved into an apartment on the third floor and when she and John started their own family moved to the second floor. As years and people passed away, she eventually returned to the first floor.
Surviving are her two sons, Michael S. (Nancy) Krick of Spartanburg, SC and David B. (Tricia) Krick of Wellsboro, PA, three grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Bushnell of Lynchburg, VA. Sarah (Andy) Meyer of Catawissa, PA. Caleb Krick (fiancé Jessica Rockwell) of Troy, PA.
Her great-granddaughter Olivia Meyer brought immense joy to Nana and they were best buddies, spending time together eating snacks, singing songs and watching Jeopardy.
Her nephews Tim (Jill) Bair of Williamsport, PA, and Tom (Kathy) Bair of Mt. Joy, PA and their families.
Also surviving is a brother-in-law George Krick and 2 nieces and a nephew and their families.
She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity of Ephrata. Activities at church included being a Stephen Minister, served on the Altar Guild and participated in many Sunday School classes over the years. She was always ready to help prepare and serve meals to those in need.
During her working career as a Secretary she was employed by New Holland Machine Company, Ephrata Community Hospital, and Eaby and Eaby Law firm.
Her hobbies consisted of time spent with family and friends, eating out and shopping with her sister, being at the shore, camping, cooking, knitting, crocheting and word search puzzles.
John 14:1-3 King James Version (KJV)
Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.
She will be greatly missed yet we find comfort in knowing she is home with her Lord and Savior Jesus, she is again reunited with her sister who she so dearly missed and as the Bible tells us, is now without pain.
Arrangements are by Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Inc., Ephrata, PA with visitation on Saturday July 18, 2020, 10 – 11:30 am with a brief service at 11:30 followed by graveside service at Bowman Cemetery. Visitation and service are limited to immediate family and closest friends.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 or to a charity of one's choice.
A living tribute »