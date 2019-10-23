E. Lorraine Wise, 94, of Leola, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Oct. 20, 2019. She was devoted to her family and her faith.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Grace (Smuck) Creamer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Z. Wise, and three siblings, Lynn Creamer, Dorothy "Dolly" Humpton, and Kenneth Creamer.
She is survived by six children: Margaret Wise and husband, Thomas Joyce, of East Berlin, Donald Wise and wife, Linda, of McClure, W. Timothy Wise and wife, Ama, of Lisle, IL, Edward Wise, of Elizabethtown, Michael Wise, of Leola, and John Wise and wife, Jennifer, of Lancaster, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless others who called her mom and grandma.
Her greatest joys were spending time around the kitchen table with her family. She always had homemade pie, ice cream, coffee and a hug for everyone who came to visit. She was known nearly universally as "Grandma Wise". She was an avid reader and a faithful attendee of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lancaster.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA. Friends may call on Saturday from 10-11:00 AM at the church. Interment will be private. Furman-Leola