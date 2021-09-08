E. Lois Hosler, 92, formerly of East Mt. Hope Road, Manheim went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Brethren Village. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry B. and Minnie Graybill Myer. She was the loving wife of the late J. Warren Hosler who died in 1989. Lois was educated in the School District of Lancaster and was a 1946 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. She was a member of Chiques Church where she was a Deacon and involved with Women's Fellowship. Her interests included baking, making candy, gardening, puzzles and needlepoint.
Surviving is a son, David husband of Jean Hammer Hosler of Lititz; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Stetter Hosler of Manheim; two grandchildren, Lyle husband of Joy Pretz Hosler of Lancaster, Linette wife of Matt Prusinowski of Malvern and five great-grandchildren: Ellen, Anne, Jeremy, Ryan and Molly. She was preceded in death by two sons: Glenn Hosler and Ronald W. "Ron" Hosler.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at Chiques Church, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Lois' memory to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com