E. June Armstrong, 93, formerly of Strasburg Pike, Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2022, at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, June was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Amy E. (Whitaker) Witwer.
She shared 63 years of marriage with her husband John E. Armstrong before his death in 2014. June worked with John in the family business, Edward Armstrong & Sons, Inc, serving as treasurer and secretary.
She enjoyed travelling, camping with the "camping gang," spending winters in Florida and vacationing in Sea Isle City with John, family, and friends. A social and very giving person, June loved people and she could light up a room with her smile.
She was a faithful member of New Life Church, which had its beginnings in the basement of the Armstrong home. June loved music and she enjoyed singing in the choir.
Surviving June are two daughters, Nadine McDaniel, wife of Russell of Lancaster, and Darlene Stauffer of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren, Seranda Buckwalter, wife of Mark, Ashley Herr, wife of Lloyd, Travis McDaniel, companion of Heather, Joseph Stauffer, husband of Andrea, and Adam Stauffer, companion of Eve; and seven great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law Barbara and Millie Witwer.
In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by three brothers, Gilbert, Kenneth, and Lester Witwer.
Viewings will take place on Sunday October 2nd from 5 to 7 PM and Monday, October 3rd from 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM, all at New Life Church, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. Pastor Ron Bradley, Pastor Moses Baker, and Reverend Richard Armstrong will officiate. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
