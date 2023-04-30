E. Joanne Tome, 76, Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late, James L. and Helena M. (Peters) Coleman.
She was a faithful member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. Joanne enjoyed walking her dog "Jay" around town, reading, and getting her spring flower bed ready. She enjoyed spending time with her loyal and faithful friends.
Surviving are three daughters, Nadine, wife of William Melahn, Morehead, KY, Cortney Schaeffer, New Holland, and Marlane, wife of Ritchie Hall, Manheim; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Kenneth husband of Jane Coleman, Victor, NY.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service at Zion Evangelical Lutheran church, 2 South Hazel St., Manheim, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Interment in Manheim Fairview cemetery will be private. The family will greet friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Joanne's memory to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 South Hazel Street, Manheim, PA 17545 or the Manheim Central Food Pantry c/o Salem UMC, 140 North Penn Street, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com