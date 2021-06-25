E. Jane Swift, age 91, of Gap, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was the wife of the late William C. Swift, Sr., who passed away on December 3, 2017. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Charles M. & Agnes Reel Thomas. She was a member of the Christiana United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was everything to her. The Swift family would like to thank Newport Meadows for looking after their mother, with a special thank-you to Betty Good.
Surviving are 3 children: Peggy L. Swift of Atglen, Mark A. husband of Susan Hurley Swift of Kirkwood, Maribeth wife of Benjamin Myers of Cochranville, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son William C. Swift, Jr., husband of Linda McGuigan Swift Hall of Atglen, a granddaughter Kristin Rebekah Swift, 3 siblings: Mary Lou Simmons, John A. "Jack" Thomas and Gail Ann Thomas.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Monday, June 28th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Mark Beideman will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Penningtonville Presbyterian Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
