E. Jane Siegrist, 84, of Leola (formerly of Strasburg) peacefully entered her heavenly home on Thursday, February 24, 2022. She was the devoted wife of Elvin E. Siegrist for over 59 years until his passing in May 2017. Even through her recent 2 month health challenges, her mission and testimony was sharing Jesus with others.
Born in West Lampeter Township, she was the daughter of the late Frank A. and Minerva Kreider Witmer.
She was actively involved in the family business, Miller and Siegrist Auctioneers LLC for over 45 years.
She was a strong and faithful woman of God. She deeply loved her family and others and was a prayer warrior for all she knew. She was an active member of Stumptown Mennonite Church. She made the most of every day by inspiring and encouraging those around her. Jane enjoyed many things in life, her flower garden, mountain cabin, travel and reading. Her greatest enjoyment was time spent with her cherished family and friends from the oldest to the youngest.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Judy wife of Marlin Smoker of Strasburg, June wife of Jeff Hollinger of Leola, Rhonda wife of Bernard Nissley of Mount Joy; five grandsons, Todd (Jennifer) Smoker, Anthony (Brooke) Smoker, Eric (Leah) Hollinger, Chad (Vanessa) Hollinger and Justin Nissley; 7 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She is survived by a brother Raymond (Shirley) Witmer and preceded in death by 6 siblings.
Funeral Services will be held at Stumptown Mennonite Church, 2813 Stumptown Road, Bird-In-Hand, PA on Monday, February 28 at 11 AM. Family and friends are invited to attend viewings at the church on Sunday from 6-8 PM and again on Monday from 10 AM until the time of service.
Contributions may be made in Jane's memory to Stumptown Benevolent Fund or to the Mennonite Central Committee, 21 South 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller with Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com
