E. James "Jim" Bollinger, 74, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Leacock Township to the late Adam and Elizabeth (Buffenmyer) Bollinger and was the husband of Geraldine B. (Bollinger) Bollinger with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
He was a lifetime member of Middle Creek Church, Lititz where he served as a custodian and usher. He was known for his friendliness as an usher. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping and was an avid toy collector
Jim had a lifetime career as a truck driver and worked for Sindall Transport Inc. for the last 15 years.
He logged just under 5 million miles driving time over the span of his career.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by a son, Andy S., husband of Tanya (Steininger) Bollinger; two grandchildren, Joshua and Sara; sister, Martha, wife of Glenn Summy; and sister-in-law, Edna Bollinger.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Glenn Bollinger, Raymond Bollinger and his wife, Sharon.
Services are private at the convenience of the family, with interment in the Middle Creek Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Camp Swatara Family Camping Center and the Middle Creek Church Benevolence Fund.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
