E. Eugene Kreider, known to many as "Gene", passed peacefully in the presence of his family on April 23, 2022. Born and raised in Witmer, PA, he was the son of the late Earl E. and Miriam (Hertzler) Kreider. He was married to his beloved wife, Doris A. (Carson) Kreider, for 68 years.
After graduating from East Lampeter High School in 1951, Gene worked at his father and uncle's business, Kreider Brothers Millwork. He and Doris bought a small homestead in Leola where he refurbished the house and converted the barn to a wood shop. Gene was a master craftsman specializing in architectural reproduction. He was precise in his work and many of his clients knew it to be nothing short of perfection. Beyond his woodworking, his hobbies included photography and weekend trips to their mountain house in rural Monroe County. There, he enjoyed the company of his friends and family.
His attention to detail was seen in his photographs. Though considered an amateur, his productions were of professional quality. Gene was a humble man, soft spoken and possessed a witty sense of humor. As a member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church, he and Doris made many friends, all of whom knew him for his genuine warm personality and smile. Nothing in this world can describe the love that he had for his wife. A true testament to that is many happy years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: children, Gregory L. Kreider husband of Alyson, Cheryl L. Kreider, Todd M. Kreider, all of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Martyn E. Kreider and partner Charlie Chua of Melbourne, Australia, Hilary B. Kreider wife of Patrick Dixon of Lancaster, PA, Tyler M. Kreider partner of Daniel Finkbeiner of Berlin, Germany; Hans Kreider partner of Elizabeth Orzendorf of Olympia, WA; three great-grandchildren, William Murray, Anthony Hernandez and Isla Kreider-Dixon; sisters, Ann wife of Jim Patterson of Lititz, PA and Sue Jacoby of Seminole, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shana Rae Hernandez, whom he adored immensely.
A memorial service will be held at Forest Hills Mennonite Church, 100 Quarry Rd., Leola, PA on Sunday, May 1, 2022 with visitation starting at 3:00 PM and the service to follow at 4:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, Lancaster, PA or Mennonite Central Committee, Akron, PA. A livestream video of the service will be available on YouTube. Furman's-Leola