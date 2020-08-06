E. Elizabeth "Betty" DeCarlton

Emma Elizabeth DeCarlton, 98, formerly of Mount Joy passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020 after a seven-week illness. She was the wife of the late William J. DeCarlton who died on November 11, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary DeCarlton who died in 2009. She is survived by her niece, Penny (Scott) Sweigart of Elizabethtown, and nephews, Larry (Yong) Hendrix of Elizabethtown and James E. (Beverly) Hockenberry of Manheim.
Fondly known as "Betty" she was a proud graduate of the former Mount Joy High School, class of 1940. Betty was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church of Mount Joy. She worked at the former Marietta Depot during WWII. Later in her life, she worked at Wyeth Laboratories of Marietta and lastly for the former SICO Company for 10 years, retiring in 1986. During her life, she and Bill enjoyed roller-skating and BINGO. Her hobbies included making crafts, knitting and crocheting and working on puzzles. Betty and her Wii bowling team were past champions of the Brethren Village Wii Bowling Competition.
Born in Rapho Twp., she was the daughter of the late James E., Sr. and Esther Helen Weber Hockenberry. A brother, James E. Hockenberry Jr. and sister, Helen Hockenberry Hendrix and a nephew, Ronald Hockenberry preceded her in death.
A Funeral Service honoring Betty's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2 PM. Guests will be received from 1 to 2 PM. Interment to follow in the Mount Joy Cemetery. Covid 19 protocols will be followed and masks will be required. Memorial Contributions directed to Mount Joy War Memorial Park, C/O Mount Joy Borough, 21 East Main Street, Mount Joy PA 17552, or to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster PA, 17604. On line condolences may be directed to www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
