E. Cowan Brown, 86, of Denver, PA passed away at home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was married 63 years to Janice D. Odom Brown. Born in Toledo, OH he was the son of the late William Henry and Janie Belle Forbes Brown.
Cowan retired from Sun Oil Co. where he had been employed as a chemical engineer for 36 years. He was an ROTC graduate of the University of Michigan College of Engineering where he was a member of the Scabbard & Blade Society, The Friars glee club & Tau Beta Pi Engineering Fraternity. Cowan was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959 where he served on the USS Intrepid.
He was an active member of Liberty Baptist, Belmont Baptist and Pine Grove Churches through the years, serving as a deacon and teacher. He had a tremendous love for the Lord, his family, and friends. Cowan enjoyed reading, woodworking, music, and his coffee. He was a quick wit and enjoyed making others laugh. Cowan was also a mentor to many, recognizing their gifts and talents.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter, Lisa Carol Brown Schmidt, wife of Brian Schmidt of Wilmington, DE; two grandchildren, Blake Edward Schmidt, and Erika Leigh Schmidt; and a sister, Rachel Elizabeth Urbanski. He was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Forbes Brown, a daughter Amy Beth Brown, and by siblings, Martha Cole Harris, and William Forbes Brown.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on October 31st at 1 p.m. at the Pine Grove Church, 1194 Reading Road, Bowmansville, PA 17507. The family will greet friends in the church's Great Hall following the service. People who cannot attend the service are welcome to visit with the family at the church from 3:00 to 4:00 P.M.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the "Cowan Brown Memorial" fund with either: UNTO, a Christian outreach ministry serving people across the globe https://unto.com/donate/ or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org.
Out of respect for everyone, the family requests that you wear a mask and respect social distancing during your attendance.