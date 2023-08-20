E. Connie Eberly, 96, went home to her Heavenly Father at Landis Homes on August 15, 2023. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Cyril and Edith Cole and the wife of the late James W. Eberly (Jim) who died in 2013.
Connie graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1944. Education was an important element of Connie's life and she encouraged her children to pursue educational goals. She attended Wheaton College in Illinois and graduated from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Pathology as a registered medical technologist. She was employed by LGH for 32 years in the hematology department of the laboratory until her retirement in 1986.
Faith in God and her Savior was the hallmark of Connie's life. She and Jim met at a Youth for Christ outing when she was a teen. She attended the first service of Calvary Church when she was 10 years old in 1937 and became a member in the 1940's. She served on the missionary housing committee and sang in the choir and was a prayer warrior for many Calvary Church missionaries.
She is survived by a daughter, Beth Gebhard, of Lancaster and a son, Dr. Randy Eberly (Teresa Amand) of Zirconia, NC. She has 3 granddaughters and their spouses and 7 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews and 1 niece. She was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Dreisbach.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ephrata House at Landis Homes for their compassionate care that they gave to Connie, and thanks also to the staff of Caring Hospice.
Private Interment will be in East Petersburg Mennonite Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Church on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2 PM, with visitation following the service in fellowship hall with light refreshments. Please omit flowers.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Church missions fund, Landis Homes Caring Fund, or Caring Hospice. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
