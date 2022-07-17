E. Christine Burkhart, 81, of Mount Joy, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christian H. and Esther (Mummau) Herr. Christine was the wife of Leroy H. Burkhart with whom she celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Christine was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1960. Flowers were Christine's passion as she owned and operated Bridal Boutique Flower Shop in Mount Joy before its closing in 1983. Christine moved onto helping her husband as secretary for LH Burkhart trucking. She was a life member of Cross Roads Church in Mount Joy.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Leroy H. Burkhart, is a son, Leroy CH "Lee" Burkhart, husband of Debra of Mount Joy; three grandsons, Christopher Burkhart, husband of Samantha of Mount Joy, Anthony Burkhart, husband of Allison of Mount Joy, and Michael Burkhart of Mount Joy; and four great-grandchildren, Lillian, Natalee, Penelope, and Benjamin.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Roads Church Missions, 800 Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com