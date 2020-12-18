E. Bernice Murray Polizzotto

E. Bernice Graybill Murray Polizzotto passed on Nov. 27, 2020. Born in Safe Harbor in ‘45, Bernice graduated from Penn Manor. In 1964, she married Ray E. Murray, with whom she had four sons, all raised in Lancaster. Bernice said her favorite job was being a mother. In the 80's, Bernice married Jeff Polizzotto and moved to TN in the 90's, where she built a real estate career. A devout Christian, Bernice enjoyed posting spiritual passages, sewing, and baking. Bernice is survived by her five children - Kent, Keat, Kurt, Kyle, & Kelly, many grandchildren, and her brother Herb. Mom's smiles and hugs will be deeply missed.
