E.B. "Ed" Abel, Jr., 77 of York, entered into rest September 14th, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Susan V. (Shenenberger) Abel, with whom he recently celebrated 26 years of marriage on Sept 7th.
Born July 22, 1944, in Wrightsville, he was the son of the late Edwin B. and Dorothy M. (Gilbert) Abel. He was a graduate of Eastern High School.
Ed served in the U.S. Army upon his graduation from high school. After his time in the Army, he worked in the construction field and in 1972 formed his own company, E.B. Abel Construction Co., Inc. He grew the company until his exit from the business in 1993. He also led many business ventures and companies that carried his vision for professionalism and high standards. This included County Line Quarry, Consolidated Construction Company, Alpha Charlie, Circle A Racing, Bulle Rock Golf Course and Resource Recovery.
Ed really enjoyed time spent with family and will be dearly missed by those close to him.
In addition to his devoted wife, Ed is survived by his son, Troy Abel and wife, Laurie; two grandsons, Kyle Abel and wife, Emily, and Brady Abel; great-granddaughter Lucy; sister, Nancy Rau and husband Michael; and brother, Tony Abel and wife, Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Stermer.
A Gathering of Friends and Family to celebrate Ed's life will be held on October 17th, 2021, at Historic Ashland, 6219 Lincoln Highway, Wrightsville, PA 17368 from 2:00-5:00 PM.
Contributions in memory of Ed may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Zion United Methodist Church, 1 North Main Street, East Prospect, PA 17317.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
