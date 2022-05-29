E. Arlene (Esbenshade) Holbein

A Celebration of Life event will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 from 10AM - 12 Noon at Lititz Springs Park (Boy Scout Pavilion), 24 N. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543.
The family will greet friends and family at the pavilion from 10AM 11AM. A Joyful Service will be held at 11AM.
Afterwards, Arlene's family will be attending afternoon festivities with cousins at their annual Werner Family reunion, where for decades Aunt Lenie' provided the peanut scramble fun & games. She was the last survivor of the tight knit Werner siblings, and now the next generations of cousins continue to carry on the fond traditions of their family reunion picnic.
To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
