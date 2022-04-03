In the embrace of loving family, E. Arlene Esbenshade Holbein passed away the morning of her 99th birthday, March 28, 2022 at home. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Sangrey) Werner of Willow Street.
Arlene was the widow of her beloved high school sweetheart Donald Z. Esbenshade. The two met at her West Lampeter High School where Don transferred his senior year from Manheim Township to pursue class work in the Agricultural Farming curriculum.
Their courtship began when Don volunteered to help Arlene pick corn for a committee she chaired making chicken corn soup for the West Lampeter fair.
After graduating high school Arlene was employed five years at Hamilton Watch factory making parts for the WWII effort as Don worked in farming. They married once the war ended, and soon-after acquired their own farm on Pitney Road where they raised their family and Arlene tended to her vast beautiful flower and bountiful vegetable gardens. Their homestead was a festive site as Arlene and Don welcomed family, friends and Eden Manor neighbors to corn roasts and 4th of July picnic gatherings featuring hand-churned homemade ice cream. In later years Don and Arlene operated Pequea Fishing Tackle in Strasburg and enjoyed sharing Christmas trees from a tree farm cabin setting they acquired in northern PA. They had celebrated twenty-five wonderful years of marriage together when Don passed away suddenly of heart disease at age 48.
Arlene was a beautiful, kind and generous soul.
One could never leave from visiting Arlene without a container of her homemade treats she carefully wrapped with a bow.
Most recently she joyfully gave her healthcare-givers home-grown lavender sachets she made to place under their pillows to alleviate stress', as she explained that her mother once shared as a restful tip to her.
Along with her sisters, Arlene learned the art of pie-making from her dear mother as a young girl in the 1930's and together they would take their pies and cookies to Fulton Market in Lancaster.
During the 1960's & 70's, Arlene baked pies for two restaurants - Kramer's' on Pitney Rd. and her son Jere's - 'Esbenshade's Restaurant' 340 N. Queen.
In later years Arlene was introduced to C. Richard Holbein and he asked for her hand in marriage after a brief courtship. In their seventeen year marriage, Arlene worked tirelessly with him in businesses they grew together - Rohrerstown Lawn & Turf and The Packaging Store. They enjoyed 'Dance of the Month' club, and boating at the bay with friends. When Dick became ill with cancer, Arlene was his comforter and provider of 24/7 loving care until his passing.
Arlene was talented in so many ways and especially enjoyed watercolor painting, gardening, sewing, crafting for her church bazaar, volunteering at Homestead Village giftshop, and all things culinary - baking, cooking, canning, and freezing fruits and vegetables. Biscotti, sand tarts, toffee, cheese balls and chicken corn soup were family favorites. As a member of Farm Women #22, her many recipes graced the pages of their Dinner Bell' cookbooks.
Arlene raised butterflies from parsley and milkweed in her garden, releasing them outdoors alongside the joyful delight of her grandchildren.
A favorite pastime in recent years was enjoying the sights and sounds of bluebirds, hummingbirds, downy woodpeckers and other feathered friends outside her window from her cozy easy chair, as she whizzed through cryptograms, crosswords and jumble puzzles in the morning newspaper. She handily beat her Words with Friends' opponents.
Arlene also enjoyed outdoor patio watercoloring with her daughter as the birds chirped and cheered her on, yielding beautiful works of art the family will treasure.
She will be most remembered for her grace, kindness and brilliant mind, lasting into her final days.
"You cannot do a kindness too soon, because you never know how soon it will be too late" - just one of many quotes she embodied.
Arlene is survived by two daughters, Linda Esbenshade, of Lancaster, Diane Esbenshade Supple, wife of Dr. Edward Supple, of Lititz, and two sons, Jere Esbenshade husband of Cheryl, of Lancaster, Mark Esbenshade, husband of Kathleen, of Lititz; eight grandchildren, Tanya, Brooks, Emily, Jared, Kevin, Greg, Ricky, and Michael; ten great-grandchildren, Quinn, Avery, Caitlin, Kalin, Eliana, Bodie, Luke, Andrew, Graham and Ronan. She was Aunt Lenie' to a host of loving nieces and nephews. Arlene was the last surviving sibling of her close-knit Werner family, predeceased by Sandra Lee Werner, Paul Werner, Jr., Dorothy Eckman, Betty Aston, Harold Werner, and H. Clair Werner.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chatha for her devoted care in sustaining Arlene's excellent quality of health and life for so many years.
Arlene's family is full of gratitude she graced this world for 99 years, however she will be incredibly missed!
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 11 AM at Lititz Springs Park (Boy Scout Pavilion). The family will receive friends and family at the pavilion from 10AM - 11AM. A private family graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions in memory of E. Arlene Holbein may be made to: Foundation Fighting Blindness - in hopes that FFB research may be of benefit one day for her grandchild who has vision loss. https://give.fightingblindness.org/campaign/raising-our-sights-honor-memorial/c247441; Mailing address: Foundation Fighting Blindness , PO Box 45933, Baltimore, MD 21297-5933 - or - Arlene's church where she served on the Altar Guild: Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
