E. Anne Conybeare Trach, formerly of North Bausman Drive, Hershey Heritage/ Kensington Club Apartments, and Oak Leaf Manor South, died November 21, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care. She was the daughter of the late Samuel E. and Elizabeth (Furniss) Conybeare. Her husband, Richard W. Trach died in 2000.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School Class of 1944, Anne attended Mary Washington College, Fredericksburg, MD until her marriage. Anne worked for the Lancaster County Visitor Center and Way Services, Inc.
Anne was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church for 81 years. During her lifetime, Anne volunteered for the church and other organizations. For many years, she coordinated the women workers for the Lancaster Sertoma Club's annual chicken barbeque, and she was a past secretary of the Caper Club. She was the first person to be honored with the Volunteer of the Year Award by the Historic Lancaster Walking Tour, where she was the volunteer scheduler and coordinated the gift shop.
The family genealogist, Anne completed the history of her immigrant grandparents and their 6 children in 2016. She enjoyed crafts and other handwork. She designed her own Christmas cards for over 50 years. Vacationing in Cape May, NJ, since she was 6 months old, Anne also traveled to England 3 times to research her family history.
Surviving are her daughter, Marcia A. Trach of Lancaster, a nephew, Christopher R. Conybeare (Kathryn Braun) of Honolulu, HI, a niece, Carolyn E. Conybeare (James Benson) of NYC, a niece, Jean Trach Callie, her son, Sam (Renee) Callie and their son, Chris of Bangor, PA, and many friends and cousins.
Anne was preceded in death by a son, Mark R. Trach, and brothers, John Furniss Conybeare, and J. Robert S. Conybeare.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend a funeral on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of service. The service will also be available by livestream at: https://my.gather.app/remember/e-anne-trach
Interment will occur in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethany Presbyterian Church.
