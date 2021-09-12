On September 2, 2021, Dylan Patrick Minnick of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly at York Hospital.
Born in Lancaster, PA. on March 29, 1994, Dylan is the son of Jane Earley and Kelly Minnick, and the brother of Madeleine Minnick. In addition, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the family dog, Holly.
A gifted athlete and artist, Dylan excelled at gymnastics, wrestling, lacrosse, and had a talent and appreciation for art and music. Dylan attended Johnson and Wales University in North Miami where he studied hospitality management. He applied his studies towards his work at Acqualina Resort, where he was recognized and awarded for his skills and charisma. Along with his professional interests, he had a driving passion for exotic cars.
Dylan will be most remembered for his contagious laugh and bright smile. Friends and family will sustain his memory with countless stories of times shared in Perry County, Rehoboth Beach, and South Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA. 17602 on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm. The service will begin at 12:00 pm across the street at First Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dylan's memory may be made to The RASE Project at www.raseproject.org.
