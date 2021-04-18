Dwight William Bomberger Educator, Coach, Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Faithful Servant

Dwight William Bomberger, age 77, of Manheim, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at UPMC Lititz, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Patricia Graham Bomberger, with whom he would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on June 8, 2021. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Paul D. and Ruth Smith Bomberger.
A 1962 graduate of Manheim Central High School, Dwight lettered in track and field, football, and starred in wrestling; where he was a two-time Lancaster County Champ, District III and Regional Champ, and state qualifier.
Following graduation, he attended East Stroudsburg State College and graduated with a BS Degree in Health Education (‘66), and ME Degree in Health and Physical Education (‘68). During his tenure he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity as well as letter and medal winner on the wrestling team.
Following graduation Dwight taught Health and Physical Education for six years in the Warwick School District, Lititz. He initiated the Adapted PE program and served as a junior high wrestling coach. His team recorded three section titles. Additionally, he served as band front director and track coach.
For 25 years Dwight taught Health and Physical Education at Hempfield High School, Landisville, the last 15 years as Chairperson and Supervisor of the Department. He also was the head wrestling coach and assistant track coach. He coached county, district, and regional champs, and numerous state qualifiers along with two Christmas Tournament Team titles, as well as served as President of the District III Wrestling Coaches Association.
Dwight was known for his passion for teaching and for his profession. He was a cooperating teacher for student teachers from various institutions, wrote numerous journal articles, co-director of the Red Cross HIV-AIDS video, president of the Lancaster/Lebanon County Health & Physical Education Association and adjunct instructor of Wellness at Millersville University.
Dwight was recognized as the PA Secondary Physical Education Teacher of the Year 1994/95 by the National Association for Sport and Physical Education. He was the recipient of the Lancaster/Lebanon County Arnold Zink Award for service and vision and recipient of the Professional Honor Award by the PSAHPED for his service. He holds lifetime membership in the PSEA, NEA, PSAHPERD.
Dwight was a faithful member of the St. Mark's United Methodist Church Mount Joy, for 46 years. He served faithfully in various ministries throughout his tenure including: being a pioneer in the free community meals, a Friendship Sunday School class member, finance committee, children's message time, lay reader, usher and greeter.
He was a member of the Hershey Coin Club. He was the announcer for three years for the Manheim Central High School Varsity Baseball Team.
Dwight's love for music was realized as a performer for the World Champion Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps based out of Reading PA. He performed competitively in the color guard and honor guard, receiving numerous awards as a "Most Inspirational Member" and was inducted into the "Hall of Fame" in 2012. Most recently, he marched with the Reading Buccaneers Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia Graham Bomberger, are a daughter Tiersha Bomberger of Mount Joy, a son Tyson husband of Kimbra Criswell Bomberger of Elizabethtown, a son Torrey Bomberger of Mount Joy, a brother Ronald husband of Frances Tatar Bomberger, and two sisters: Cynthia Good and Nanci wife of Michael Smucker, and many nieces and nephews. The "Lights of his Life" were his three granddaughters: Hailey (11), Kinsey (9) and Kierstyn Bomberger (3). He was their loving "Boppy."
Preceding him in death are a daughter-in-law Nicole Schneider Bomberger and a brother-in-law, Richard Good.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in accordance with Dwight's wishes, contributions in Dwight's memory may be offered to: St Mark's United Methodist Church c/o Bomberger Grandchildren Daycare, 37 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com