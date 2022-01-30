Dwight R. Milligan, 64, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold L. and Lynne (Fackler) Milligan.
Dwight was a graduate of Donegal High School, class of 1976. A pleasant and gregarious person, Dwight always greeted friends with a smile. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Dwight grew up attending Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy.
Dwight is survived by a brother, Kevin S. Milligan, husband of Sarah Anne of Elizabethtown, and their children.
Services will be private at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
