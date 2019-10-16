Dwight L. "Cecil" Gore, 79, of Talent, OR, formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away on October 11, 2019 of natural causes.
He is survived by three daughters; Jessica Mitchell (wife of Robert Mitchell) of Lampeter, Jennifer Gore (wife of Michelle Gore) of Elizabethtown, and Sarah Gore (wife of Karl Iverson) of Talent, OR, and one son; Jason Gore (wife of Brandy Gore) of Strasburg, five grandchildren; Hunter, Sierra and Benjamin Mitchell of Lampeter and Jaliegh and Branson Gore of Strasburg. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lysa A. (Grim) Gore and three brothers.
A private ceremony will be held by his family at a later date.