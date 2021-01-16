Dwight Kenneth Yoder, 55, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born January 1, 1965, in Lancaster, he was a son of Samuel Yoder and Patricia (Peters) Betz.
Dwight had worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in the unemployment compensation department. He was a film aficionado.
Surviving are his husband, James Gray; 3 sisters, Virginia McAdoo of State College, Kimberly Williams of FL, and Ella Lewis of Asbury Park, NJ; and a brother, John Betz of Lancaster.
At this time there are no formal services planned due to the pandemic.
Arrangements by the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc., Harrisburg.
