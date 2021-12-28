Dwight E. Cummins, age 65, formerly of Holtwood, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was the son of the late Col. O.L. and Louise E. Cummins. He was the loving husband of Robin Fry Cummins for 40 years (of bliss). Surviving besides his wife are two sons: Alex of Pompano Beach, FL and Damon of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Reid in 2020.
Dwight graduated from Penn State University with degrees in Business Management and Telecommunications. He had been employed as an outside engineer for CTEC of Dallas, PA and then as an area director and technician for Frontier Communications, Quarryville. He retired in 2016 after 30 years of employment.
He was an avid runner and competed in many road races throughout Luzerne and Lancaster Counties. He also ran in the Boston and Marine Corps Marathons. His favorite race was the Greater Wilkes-Barre Triathlon.
Dwight took great pride in his sons' academic and athletic accomplishments. He loved coaching Challenger Baseball and Penn Manor Youth Lacrosse, Soccer and Little League. Dwight would have great fun visiting with family and friends at holiday gatherings, parties, and vacationing at the beaches in MD, NJ and Florida. A true outdoorsman, he also enjoyed taking his family on hikes, kayaking and skiing.
There will be a memorial service for Dwight in the Spring. Contributions in Dwight's memory can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center, 750 West Broadway, Suite 2R, Long Beach, NY 11561. reynoldsandshivery.com
