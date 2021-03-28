Dwight Alan Decker, 65 of Mount Joy, passed away at Hospice and Community Care on March 22, 2021. He was the son of the late David Franklin Decker and Rachel Carson Decker. He was the loving husband to Cindy L. Decker, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage.
Dwight graduated from Penn State University and also graduated from HACC's nursing program before becoming a Registered Psychiatric Nurse. He worked at Harrisburg State Hospital and later Wernersville State Hospital before retiring as Nurse Manager.
Dwight was an avid Penn State fan. He was the loving Pap to his four grandchildren who were the light of his life. "Pap's Ice Cream Shop" will always be a favorite memory shared between him and his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Cindy, Dwight is survived by his son Dwight A. Decker, Jr. (Jennifer) and their children Lucas and Stella, his daughter Ashley N. Sherk (Joshua) and their children Gavin and Nicolas, his sister Bonnie Davis (Dr. Robert Davis), his brothers Franklin Decker (Carolyn) and David Decker (Mary), and his nephews Mark Decker, Jeffrey Decker, Brandon Davis, and Brent Davis.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made in Dwight's name to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave the family an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
