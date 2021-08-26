Dwayne Reuben Beiler, 18 month old son of Wilmer B. and Verna Mae Esh Beiler, of 6296 Plank Road, Narvon passed away at home on Tuesday evening, Aug. 24, 2021. He had been ill since birth. He attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by: a sister, Maria, at home; paternal grandparents, Rebecca wife of the late John Beiler, Ronks; maternal grandparents, John L. and Mary Ann Esh, Narvon; maternal great-grandparents, Henry and Katie Esh, Gap.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. EST, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at the late home. Interment: Buena Vista Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service at the late home. Furman's-Leola
