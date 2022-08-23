Dwayne K. Weaver, 32, of East Earl, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, as a result of an airplane accident in Metz, WV.
Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Nelson S. and Esther M. (High) Weaver.
He was an active member of Blue Ball Mennonite Church and served in various ministry groups. He was anticipating a trip to Alaska with Moriah Ministries. He was very much involved with Fresh Start Counseling Ministries, Indiana, where he had served for three years. A relationship with God and his friends and family were top priority in his life, as was demonstrated by his service to his church and to the many struggling young men he walked beside. He lived life with purpose and left this earth on a mission living that purpose.
He will be greatly missed by all at Sensenig's Feed Mill where he worked in shipping and receiving.
He loved spending time hunting and fishing, and Jeep riding with his dad, brother Kendall and niece Maddie.
He attended Pleasant Valley Mennonite School and was a graduate of Penn Foster Home School.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Kendall R. married to Marie Weaver, Schoeneck, niece Maddie, and a paternal grandmother, Mabel Weaver, East Earl.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church, 171 Hurst Rd., Ephrata with Joel Martin, Tim Weaver, and Nate Siegrist officiating. Interment will be in Blue Ball Mennonite Cemetery. Friends may call at the Martindale Mennonite Church on Wednesday from 4 - 8 p.m. and Thursday from 9 - 10 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Dwayne's memory may be sent to Fresh Start Training Center, 113 N. Industrial Park Rd., Washington, IN 47501. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
