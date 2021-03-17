Dwane M. Weaver, age 49 of Lititz, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Colleen Burkholder Weaver with whom he celebrated 27 years of marriage on February 12th. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Melvin and Norma Kreider Weaver.
He was a member of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship in Lancaster. Dwane was a co-owner of Melvin Weaver & Sons. In his free time, he loved hunting, watching his kids sports games, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving besides his wife and parents are 7 children: Derek Weaver engaged to Shanae Rempel, Davon husband of Victoria Nolt Weaver, both of Lancaster, Crissa wife of Darrien Sheaffer of Womelsdorf, PA, Rachelle, Scott, Jana, and Laina Weaver, all at home, and 5 siblings: Wes husband of Lynette Weaver of Idaho, Kev husband of Alicia Weaver of Stevens, PA, Joanne wife of Tim Martin of Hollidaysburg, PA, Sharon wife of Ron Torkelson of Alberta, Canada, and Linford husband of Charity Weaver of Elizabethtown.
Funeral service will take place at Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA, on Sunday, March 21st at 4 p.m. There will be a viewing at New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz, PA, on Saturday from 2 to 4 PM and again from 6 to 8 PM. Interment will be private in the New Haven Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »