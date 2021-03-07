Duwayne R. Litz, 76, of Oakland Park, Florida, tragically passed on February 20, 2021. Born in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of Robert and Velma Litz. Duwayne attended Millersville University, University of Buffalo, and Temple University. As an educator for 27 years, Duwayne was a reading specialist and English teacher at Conestoga Valley, as well as an adjunct professor at Harrisburg Area Community College. After retirement, Duwayne became a realtor.
Duwayne touched the hearts of so many people with his infectious smile and laughter. He lived life to the fullest, traveling the world and visiting with friends and family. Duwayne enjoyed the beach, particularly his beloved Key West and Rehoboth Beach.
Duwayne is survived by his partner, Steve Triglia; his three children: Adrienne Barto, partner of Anthony Rovito; Jennifer Bates, wife of Thomas; and Justin Litz, husband of Chryssa; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two beloved dogs, Fendi and Gucci. He is also survived by a sister, Janet Sauerbry, wife of Christopher; a brother, Robert Litz, husband of Sandy; and many nieces and nephews. Duwayne was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, David Litz; and his beloved dog, Prada.
The family will plan for a Celebration of Life at a later date. Information will be posted on Duwayne's Memorial Page on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.