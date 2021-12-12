Dustin Charles Rickenbach, 45, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster, PA.
He was born in Ephrata to Timothy L. and Kathy L. (Bartholomew) Rickenbach.
Dustin worked in food prep for Applebee's and the former Akron Restaurant. He was a graduate of Ephrata High School and attended Penn State University. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his buddies. He was sports enthusiast and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Penn State football. Spending Christmas Eve with his family was an important tradition to him.
In addition to his parents, Dustin is survived by a sister, Amanda, wife of Jeremy Robinson of Ephrata; a niece, Karleigh Robinson of Ephrata, and paternal grandparents, Leslie and Joyce Rickenbach of Leola.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Daniel and Mamie Bartholomew and a niece, Mazie Elizabeth.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions in Dustin's memory may be made to Cocalico Post #3376 V.F.W., 141 South State Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
