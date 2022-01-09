Dustin Brent Morris, known by everyone as Dusty, passed away on December 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster on April 18, 1976, he was 45 years old.
Dusty is survived by his father, Charles and step mom, Mary Anne. His mother, Judy, and brother, Bryan and his wife, Jessica all of Willow Street and brother, Adam of Fellsmere, Florida. He is also survived by his nephew Gavin and nieces, Lily and Ava.
Dusty was self-employed the majority of his life, he did stone veneer, stucco and flagstone. He spent a lot of his spare time working on cars and motorcycles. He built several custom motorcycles which he loved to ride. Dusty also enjoyed boating on the river and at the bay.
Dusty spent the last few years living in Harrisburg and was known among his friends there as the neighborhood bicycle repairman. He lived a carefree life and he did it on his own terms.
A memorial will be held in the coming months at the discretion of his family for friends and family to share our most precious memories of Dusty. Rest in Peace, Dusty.
