Dustan L. Stoltzfus, age 39 of Gap, passed away on April 21, 2021. He was the fiancé of Lorraine Farley. He was the son of Amos Stoltzfus of Lancaster and Lena Daily of Paradise.
He loved his kids and enjoyed spending time with them. Dustan loved football and was a huge Miami Dolphins fan. He also enjoyed camping, going to Lake Raystown, and his motorcycle.
He is survived by 4 children: Julia and Isabella Stoltzfus, Nathaniel and Brianna Lourida, 3 sisters: Dawn Stoltzfus of Paradise, Dana Daily of Florida, and Melissa Neff of Paradise. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Malinda Petersheim.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. shiveryfuneralhome.com
