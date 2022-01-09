Duran D. Henson, 35, of Lancaster, was freed from his struggle with addiction on January 3, 2022. Born in Hershey, he was the son of Angela Ortega, of IA. To cherish his memory, he leaves behind: a son Preston; a sister Shakira D. Diaz of OK; four brothers, Jaray E. Henson, Jadayvian M. Valdespee, Saffir C. Diaz, Dorado D. Diaz, all of IA; his grandmother Phyllis Kristof, of Maytown; an Aunt Gina Gouse, of Mount Joy; two nieces, Dejaneera S. Sanchez and Bailey E. Diaz; a nephew Jayvian Henson; as well as numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother Virginia L. Christy and a great-grandfather Ernest L. Simmons.
Duran’s sense of humor and big smile will be missed, but his memory will be carried in our hearts. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance, 78 E. Main St., Mount Joy, PA 17552. To register an online condolence, please visit Duran’s memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.