Duc K. Tien, 65, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Ben Tre, Vietnam, he was the son of the late Ton Tien and Luu Ngan. Duc was the beloved husband of Son Truong, and together they celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Prior to retirement, Duc worked for Tyson Foods in New Holland.
In addition to his wife, Duc is survived by 6 children and 2 grandchildren.
Services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, beginning at 9:00 AM. Services will be livestreamed. Interment will follow services at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences and to watch livestreamed services visit Duc's obituary page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »